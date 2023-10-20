7 Latest Bridal Jewelry Designs For This Wedding Season
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
From eclectic to decadent, this gorgeous layered rani necklace will add effortless elegance to your bridal look.
The gorgeous choker necklace with matching Nath and Matha Patti will take your whole look to another level.
This vintage headpiece worn by Sonam Kapoor went viral after her wedding and how can we ignore the beautiful pair of necklaces giving whole Maharani vibes?
If you want to opt for something minimal yet classy, this layer neckpiece made with multiple strands of pearls would be the perfect choice.
This embellished gold necklace comes with earrings and nath that are decorated with silver filigree and pink gemstones.
This layered necklace features multiple strands of gold beads and pendants, and the earrings are typically decorated with intricate goldwork.
This elegant South Indian Jewelry features more intricate goldwork and larger pendants paired with matching earrings and mang tika.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Varieties of Grapes to Try From Across the Globe