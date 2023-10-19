7 Latest Maang Tika Designs for Brides and Weddings
19 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
This green maang tika is adorned with stones, perfect for your next wedding occasion.
This minimal maang tika design is easy to wear and features a silver stone with a green crystal attached to it.
This American diamond maang tika will add a touch of elegance to your wedding outfit.
This forehead accessory incorporates a layered design with intricate and ornate patterns.
If you are looking for something minimal matha patti, this Kundan maang tika combined with pearls will be the right choice for you.
This beautiful forehead accessory features intricate designs made with glass stones.
This kind of round forehead piece looks beautiful on brides with its elegant silver touch.
