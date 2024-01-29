7 Lessons To Boost Confidence In Children
29 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Assist children in realising that mistakes are inevitable and what matters is to grow from them.
Allow your kids to learn from their mistakes and improve themselves independently.
Teach your child not to give up at the first setback and become resilient enough to keep trying.
Encourage your child to make a list of what they would like to achieve and help them convert their desires into realistic goals.
Teach your kid to complete age-appropriate tasks as it will make them feel more important and responsible.
Encourage your kids to participate in activities that will help them gain the comfort and self-assurance necessary to take on a greater challenge.
Tell your kids that you are always here for them. Win or lose the big game, good grades or bad
