7 Lip-Smacking Dishes To Enjoy In Ayodhya
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Chaat- You can find lip-smacking chaat with a variety of flavorful chutneys on every corner of streets in Ayodhya.
Dahi Vada- A famous snack of Ayodhya, Dahi Vada is a fulfilling dish that combines a blend of mint and tomato chutney with vada immersed in fresh curd.
Kachori- A round flat ball filled with spicy filling, Kachori is a traditional food that is enjoyed by everyone in Ayodhya.
Ladoo- Round balls minced in sugar, Ladoos are the traditional food of the city.
Rabri- The sweet dish made with milk, Rabri is a heavenly mithai that is garnished with chopped or silvered dry fruits.
Thali- Most of the restaurants in Ayodhya serve a lip-smacking veg thali that includes chapati, rice, salad, papad, sabzi, and a sweet.
Veg Biryani- The Indian delicacy, biryani is made with a variety of colourful vegetables and irresistible spices.
