Weight Loss: 7 Low-Calorie Breakfast Ideas Under 100 Calories
Mixed berry and yoghurt smoothie: 89 calories
Ingredients: 25g strawberries: 8 calories, 25g raspberries: 13 calories, 25g blackberries: 11 calories, 150ml skimmed milk: 35 calories, 25g 0% fat Greek yoghurt: 22 calories.
Cinnamon Toast- 92 calories
Ingredients: 5g butter: 36 calories, Frylight extra virgin olive oil spray: 1 calorie, 1 slice Nimble wholemeal bread (22g): 50 calories , 1/4 – 1/2tsp Truvia: 5 calories, Pinch of cinnamon
Watermelon- 65 Calories
Ingredients- 200g melon: 65 calories
Banana And Honey- 99 Calories
Ingredients: ½1tsp honey: 10 calories, 1 small banana: 89 calories
Beans on Toast- 97 Calories
Ingredients- 1 slice of wholemeal bread from a small loaf: 55 calories, 50g baked beans: 42 calories
Mixed berries, apricot and Greek yoghurt- 96 Calories
Ingredients- 50g raspberries: 19 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yoghurt: 24 calories, 50g strawberries: 16 calories, 50g blackberries: 20 calories, 1 fresh apricot: 17 calories
Kiwi, Greek yoghurt and blueberries: 95 calories
Ingredients: 1 chopped kiwi: 42 calories, 3tbsp fat-free Greek yoghurt: 24 calories, 50g blueberries: 29 calories
