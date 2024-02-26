7 Malaika Arora-Inspired Bodycon Dresses For A Stunning Cocktail Look
26 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Malaika Arora glimmers in a grey bodycon dress, its fine mesh and sequin embellishments creating a radiant silhouette, ideal for a luxe cocktail evening.
Malaika Arora exudes a sleek elegance in a shimmering taupe bodycon dress, with a high neckline and keyhole detail that adds a touch of allure.
Malaika Arora in a deep blue sequined dress with a daring thigh-high slit, perfect for making a glamorous statement at a cocktail event.
In a figure-hugging, crystal-embellished gown, Malaika Arora showcases a blend of sophistication and sparkle, ideal for a night of elegance.
Malaika Arora looks captivating in a golden mesh gown that hugs her curves and captures the light, embodying the epitome of cocktail chic.
Malaika Arora stuns in a classic black dress with a sequined bodice, combining timeless style with a modern edge, suitable for a sophisticated soirée.
Malaika Arora turns heads in a delicate, bead-encrusted blue gown that drapes beautifully, reflecting a serene yet luxurious cocktail attire.
