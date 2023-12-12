7 Mental Habits For Enhanced Memory And Problem-Solving Skills

12 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Solving a Rubik's cube helps in developing problem-solving skills, spatial awareness, and mental coordination

Learn a new language to become more knowledgeable and add a new skill to your chart.

Your immune system and motor skills both improve with meditation, which has a significant positive impact on your mental health.

Try to understand micro-expressions and nonverbal communication to develop your observation skills.

Card counting is a great way to practice mental math while getting your mind used to multitasking under pressure

Using your non-dominant hand compels your brain to think outside the box when solving a known problem.

To improve your memory, you can learn to remember faces, names, speeches, and even numbers like passwords and birthdays.

