7 Mole Places On Your Body, You Will Be Surprised What It Means
22 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Upper lip moles are frequently associated with sensuality and romance. People with moles in this area are said to be very passionate and to be the center of attention a lot of the time
A mole between the brows is frequently associated with psychic ability and intuition. People with moles in this area are said to read people very well and to have a strong sense of intuition
A mole on the feet is frequently associated with grounding and stability. People with moles in this area are said to be very down-to-earth and to be dependable
A mole between the brow and the eye is frequently associated with imagination and creativity. People with this type of mole are said to be very creative and drawn to the arts
A mole on your palm is frequently associated with travel and adventure. People with moles in this area are said to be very curious and eager to try new things
A mole on the temple is frequently associated with good fortune and success. People who have moles on their temples are thought to be high achievers who are frequently admired by others
A cheekbone mole is frequently associated with ambition and determination. People with moles in this area are said to be extremely driven and often achieve great success in their careers
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Benefits of Consuming Tulsi Leaves in Winter