Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra suggests super foods to prevent hair loss in monsoon
Spinach is excellent for hair health being a good source of iron, Vitamin A & C, Omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.
Spinach is excellent for hair health being a good source of iron, Vitamin A & C, Omega-3 fatty acids, and magnesium. These help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.
Walnuts contain biotin, B Vitamins (B1, B6, B9), Vitamin E, many proteins and magnesium - all of which strengthen hair cuticles and nourish the scalp.
Yoghurt is packed with Vitamin B5 and Vitamin D that are known to promote hair follicle health.
Oats are rich in fibre, zinc, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) that stimulate hair growth.
s. Strawberries contain high levels of silica. Silica may be a trace mineral vital for hair strength and hair growth.
Beta carotene protects against dry, dull hair and stimulates the glands in your scalp and sweet potatoes are an excellent source of this.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Best Gym Equipments to Have For a Home Workout