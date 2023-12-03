7 Most Beautiful Quotes On December
03 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Snow flurries began to fall and they swirled around people's legs like house cats. It was magical, this snow globe world. — Sarah Addison Allen
Welcome winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless. — Terri Guillemets
Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire it is time for home. — Edith Sitwell
Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. — Hamilton Wright Mabie
Autumn arrives in early morning, but spring at the close of a winter day. — Elizabeth Bowen
