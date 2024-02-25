7 Most Famous Mughal Architectures In India
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Agra Fort- This Mughal beauty was constructed as a military base by Mughal Emperor Akbar but later converted into a royal residence by his son Jahangir.
Fatehpur Sikri- Founded by Emperor Akbar, Fatehpur Sikri comprises many historical monuments inside the complex.
Humayun’s Tomb- It is one of the top attractions in Delhi that is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)
Jama Masjid- Also known as Masjid-e-Jehan Numa, it was constructed between 1650 and 1656 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.
Pari Mahal- Popularly known as the “palace of fairies”, this historical monument was built by Prince Dara Shikhoh, the son of Shah Jahan.
Red Fort- This iconic historical place is located in Delhi and was once the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal dynasty.
Taj Mahal- Located in Agra, the perfect epitome of love was built by Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan as a memorial for his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
