7 Most Popular Labels Owned By Kumar Mangalam Birla

10 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Sabyasachi- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) owns 51% of Sabyasachi.

House of Masaba- Acquiring the fashion label House of Masaba Lifestyle Private Limited broadened its business into the personal care and beauty sector.

Forever 21- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) purchased the international apparel company Forever 21 in 2016.

Peter England- The company bought the rights from Coats Viyella to some of the leading menswear brands, including Peter England.

Louis Philippe- The premium menswear brand was launched in 1989 in India by Madurai Fashion and Lifestyle, a subsidiary of ABFRL.

Pantaloons- The family fashion brand offers every kind of clothing and apparel. It was acquired by Kumar Mangalam Birla in 2012.

Allen Solly-The casual clothing brand was acquired by a subsidiary of ABFRL.

