7 Most Popular Labels Owned By Kumar Mangalam Birla
10 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sabyasachi- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) owns 51% of Sabyasachi.
House of Masaba- Acquiring the fashion label House of Masaba Lifestyle Private Limited broadened its business into the personal care and beauty sector.
Forever 21- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) purchased the international apparel company Forever 21 in 2016.
Peter England- The company bought the rights from Coats Viyella to some of the leading menswear brands, including Peter England.
Louis Philippe- The premium menswear brand was launched in 1989 in India by Madurai Fashion and Lifestyle, a subsidiary of ABFRL.
Pantaloons- The family fashion brand offers every kind of clothing and apparel. It was acquired by Kumar Mangalam Birla in 2012.
Allen Solly-The casual clothing brand was acquired by a subsidiary of ABFRL.
