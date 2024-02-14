7 Most Read Books In The World
14 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Holy Bible- This religious book consists of the sacred scriptures of Christianity. This collection of religious texts consists of the Old and New Testaments.
Gone with the Wind- This romantic novel showcases the instances from American Civil War from the perspective of the Confederacy.
The Alchemist- A young shepherd travels to the Pyramid of Egypt to find his dream treasure and faces multiple obstacles throughout the journey.
The Da Vinci Code- The protagonist of the tale is Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who unintentionally becomes involved in a murder investigation at the Louvre.
The Harry Potter Series- The books incorporate the story of a boy named Harry Potter and his adventures throughout his life.
The Lord Of The Rings- The saga of a group of heroes who set on a journey to save the world from consummate evil.
The Twilight Saga- A girl shifts from Arizona to Washington and falls madly in love with a vampire.
