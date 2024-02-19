7 Motivational Autobiographies Everyone Must Read
19 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Becoming by Michelle Obama- The book describes how she found her voice and her role as a working mother.
Gandhi Before India by Ramachandra Guha- A dramatic story of how he organized a coalition of different social classes and religions that vowed to oppose a racist government without using violence.
Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela- The motivating story of Nelson’s early life featuring his education journey and 27 years spent in prison.
Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson- The biography delves into Job’s' complicated relationship with Apple, covering his exit and subsequent return.
The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank- A teenage Jewish writer who documented her family's two years of hiding during World War II.
The Story of My Experiments with Truth by Mahatma Gandhi- This autobiography covers Gandhi’s life from early childhood through to 1921.
Wings of Fire: Autobiography of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam- This is the account of Kalam's battles both personally and professionally as well as his ascent out of obscurity.
