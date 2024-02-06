7 Motivational Books Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime
06 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Think and Grow Rich- The main idea of the book is that reality is created by our thoughts.
Don't Sweat the Small Stuff- It inspires readers to change the way they view the inevitable annoyances of life.
As a Man Thinketh- Using the power of your thoughts to develop the mindset and outlook of a successful, positive person is the key to taking control of your life.
Awaken the Giant Within- The mental road map you can use to wake up and begin living your life on your terms.
How to Win Friends & Influence People- A descriptive manual for enhancing communication with others.
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People- Highlights to its audience the significance of personality and character ethics.
The Greatest Salesman in the World- It tells the tale of a salesman who wants to be the best in the world and learns the ten old scrolls of wisdom.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Poisonous Plants to NEVER Keep in Your House