7 Motivational Quotes By Oprah Winfrey
29 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
"Create the highest, grandest vision possible for your life, because you become what you believe."
"Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness."
“The key to realizing a dream is to focus not on success but on significance—and then even the small steps and little victories along your path will take on greater meaning.”
“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.”
“Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new center of gravity. Don’t fight them. Just find a new way to stand.”
“Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.”
“When you undervalue what you do, the world will undervalue who you are.”
“Look inward—the loving begins with you."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tripti Dimri is Heartthrob 2.0 in Fully Sequinned Dress at Filmfare 2024