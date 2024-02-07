7 Must-Have Footwear That Every Bridesmaid Must Add To Her Wedding Wardrobe
07 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Juttis: Traditional Indian footwear that is flat, comfortable, and often elaborately decorated. They are versatile, suitable for traditional wear, and come in many designs, including embroidered and embellished versions.
Kitten Heels: These are shoes with a small, slender heel, typically 1.5 inches to 2 inches high. They offer a bit of height without the discomfort of higher heels, making them suitable for outings, and events where you'll be on your feet a lot.
Pointed Heels: Shoes with a pointed-toe shape, these heels are classic and timeless. They can range from low to high heel heights and are perfect for formal events, work settings, or adding a sophisticated touch to casual outfits.
Transparent Heels/Vinyl: These are heels made with a clear, transparent material, giving them a modern and sleek look. They can add an edgy touch to outfits, making them suitable for fashion-forward events or celebration
Wedges: Shoes with a wedge-shaped sole that acts as both the heel and sole, offering height along with more stability than traditional heels. They're great for outdoor festive wear whenever you want comfort and style.
Bridal Sneakers: A modern twist on traditional bridal footwear, offering comfort without sacrificing style. Bridal sneakers can be white, embellished, or custom-designed to match wedding themes. They're great for long wedding days where comfort is a priority.
Embellished Flats: Flat shoes that are decorated with details like beads, sequins, crystals, or embroidery. They offer a comfortable yet stylish option for events where you want to look dressed up without wearing heels, such as weddings, gatherings, or parties.
