7 New Year Outfits Inspiration By Alia Bhatt
28 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt donned a black shimmer dress with a mid-length dress that looked magnificent on her.
Alia Bhatt wore a minimally glammed structured brown dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Take cues from Alia Bhatt for your New Year party and wear a statement red dress to look the best.
Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a glitter gold saree that looked gorgeous on our queen.
Alia Bhatt looked distinctively stylish in a white metallic sheen saree with a transparent accent.
Alia Bhatt made a statement in a sequinned black dress with a boxy silhouette.
Alia Bhatt looked perfect, wearing an outfit adorned with pearls, she honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld with a traditional "Chanel bride" look.
