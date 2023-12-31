7 New Year Outfits Inspired by Deepika Padukone

31 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Deepika Padukone made a statement in a custom pantsuit and cape from Anamika Khanna.

Deepika Padukone slipped on a custom deep violet Louis Vuitton velvet one-shoulder gown, perfect for a royal look this new year.

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone wore a white sari with a black sequined border and a high-neck alter blouse from Sabyasachi to grace her fans with elegance.

The diva gave hawa hawai vibes in a pink feathery dress by Naeem Khan with black gloves, Cartier earrings, and black pumps.

For shining in the crowd, Deepika Padukone opted for a blingy backless halter neck blouse and a white sheer sari with frills.

Padukone dressed entirely in black leather and lace from Louis Vuitton for a chic look.

Deepika Padukone donned a custom Louis Vuitton velvet black off-shoulder mermaid gown.

