7 New Year outfits Inspired by Kiara Advani

18 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

The actress stole the show in a gorgeous corset-red gown featuring a deep slit on the side.

This green cut-out dress by Kiara Advani will look perfect during Christmas time.

Kiara Advani made things classy in an all-white classic look with a corset-style bodycon dress.

Kiara Advani looked mesmerising in stunning golden deep neck dress

The diva made a statement in this red glitter cut-out dress and matching blazer.

Kiara Advani amped up her style game in a power-shouldered jumpsuit, keeping the rest of the look clean.

Kiara Advani embraced the timeless look in a classic all-black outfit, perfect for New Year's Eve.

