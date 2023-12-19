7 New Year outfits Inspired by Kiara Advani
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
The actress stole the show in a gorgeous corset-red gown featuring a deep slit on the side.
This green cut-out dress by Kiara Advani will look perfect during Christmas time.
Kiara Advani made things classy in an all-white classic look with a corset-style bodycon dress.
Kiara Advani looked mesmerising in stunning golden deep neck dress
The diva made a statement in this red glitter cut-out dress and matching blazer.
Kiara Advani amped up her style game in a power-shouldered jumpsuit, keeping the rest of the look clean.
Kiara Advani embraced the timeless look in a classic all-black outfit, perfect for New Year's Eve.
