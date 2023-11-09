7 Non-Alcoholic Diwali Party Drinks

09 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Peach Blueberry Sangria Mocktail: A fruity and refreshing mocktail made with peach juice, blueberries, and sparkling water

Mango Lassi: A sweet and creamy yogurt drink made with mango, milk, and sugar

Strawberry Orange Ginger Fizz: A refreshing sparkling drink made with strawberries, orange juice, ginger, and club soda

Pineapple Hibiscus Mocktail: A tropical blend of lime juice, hibiscus tea, and pineapple juice

Virgin Mojito: A non-alcoholic version of the classic Cuban cocktail made with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar syrup

Honey Lemon Ginger Tea: A soothing tea made with honey, lemon, and ginger

Lemongrass Mint Lime Spritzer: A light and refreshing drink made with lemongrass, mint, and lime juice

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Essential Tips For Purchasing Gold This Dhanteras 2023

 Find Out More