7 Non-Alcoholic Diwali Party Drinks
09 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Peach Blueberry Sangria Mocktail: A fruity and refreshing mocktail made with peach juice, blueberries, and sparkling water
Mango Lassi: A sweet and creamy yogurt drink made with mango, milk, and sugar
Strawberry Orange Ginger Fizz: A refreshing sparkling drink made with strawberries, orange juice, ginger, and club soda
Pineapple Hibiscus Mocktail: A tropical blend of lime juice, hibiscus tea, and pineapple juice
Virgin Mojito: A non-alcoholic version of the classic Cuban cocktail made with mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar syrup
Honey Lemon Ginger Tea: A soothing tea made with honey, lemon, and ginger
Lemongrass Mint Lime Spritzer: A light and refreshing drink made with lemongrass, mint, and lime juice
