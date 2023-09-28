7 Parenting Mistakes That Hurt Kid's Confidence.
28 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Every parent wants their children to feel good about themselves. However, sometimes we as parents make some mistakes that lower our child’s confidence.
Here are 7 parenting mistakes That can hurt your kid's confidence.
Leaving no room for mistakes: It is important to create a space for your kid where they can make mistakes and learn from them.
Comparing your kid with others: Never make this mistake as it lowers their self-confidence and affects their self-esteem.
Expecting perfection: You cannot set unrealistic expectations for your kid as it can burden them and take a toll on their confidence.
Blame game: Never blame your kids in anger as it can hit them hard and burden them with regret.
Ignoring your child: Shuttng your kid out is not a good way to teach them a lesson as open communication can help them learn from their mistakes.
Not appreciating their efforts: Always recognize your child’s hard work as they try their best to get their parent’s approval.
Repeated Punishment: Kids need to learn that some actions have serious consequences. However, disciplining instead of punishing is a healthier choice for their future.
