9 Personal Development Books Every Adult Should Read
15 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins- An expert guide that will teach you how to master your emotions, body, relationships, finances, and life.
Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert- The book delves into the nature of inspiration and encourages readers to release unnecessary suffering and embrace curiosity.
Braving the Wilderness by Brené Brown- It offers a novel viewpoint on what it means to belong and how our society has lost that sense of connection.
Declutter Your Mind by S. J. Scott- Remove negative thoughts from your mind and adopt mindful techniques to relieve anxiety and stress.
The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod- With just six minutes a day, you can change your life with a "not-so-obvious" secret that will ensure improvements in every aspect of your life.
The Obstacle Is the Way by Ryan Holiday- Learn how to turn obstacles into opportunities with the successful formula that this book gives.
The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer- It demonstrates how to let go of painful memories that prevent us from reaching happiness and self-realization.
The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein- With the help of this inspiring book, discover how to live a life directed by the divine and overcome fear.
