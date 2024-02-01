7 Pics of Nirmala Sitharaman in Blue Handloom Kantha Saree For Budget 2024
01 Feb, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a beautiful royal blue silk tussar saree with kantha work for Budget 2024.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, for her Budget speech, picked handloom blue cream kantha saree from West Bengal.
Nirmala Sitharaman accessorised her ensemble with a beige blouse.
Nirmala Sitharaman keeps her elegant fashion foot forward for the presentation of interim budget 2024.
Nirmala Sitharaman posed with the traditional ‘bahi khata’ tablet with senior officials in front of the Finance Ministry.
Nirmala Sitharaman's blue saree is also known as ‘Ramar blue’ in Tamil Nadu, a nod to the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in UP’s Ayodhya
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Hairstyles to Perfectly Compliment Your Matha Patti