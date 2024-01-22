7 Places to Visit Near Ayodhya Ram Mandir

22 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Begin your pilgrimage with a visit to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated Lord Hanuman

Kanak Bhavan, also known as the "Sone-ka-ghar." The temple houses three auspicious idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshmana

Seek blessings at the ancient Nageshwarnath Temple, located adjacent to the Theri Bazaar.

Sita Ki Rasoi in Ayodhya is an Ancient kitchen believed to have been used by Goddess Sita

Located on the banks of the River Ghaggar, Raja Mandir is a stunning masterpiece of Rajput architecture

The Gulab Bari, also referred to as the 'Garden of Roses' is located in Vaidehi Nagar and is listed under the Ancient monuments

On Maqbara Road in Faizabad, you can visit Bahu Begum ka Maqbara, which is often referred to as the "Taj Mahal of the East".

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Javed's Best Looks in Pakistani Suits

 Find Out More