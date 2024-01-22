7 Places to Visit Near Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Begin your pilgrimage with a visit to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated Lord Hanuman
Kanak Bhavan, also known as the "Sone-ka-ghar." The temple houses three auspicious idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshmana
Seek blessings at the ancient Nageshwarnath Temple, located adjacent to the Theri Bazaar.
Sita Ki Rasoi in Ayodhya is an Ancient kitchen believed to have been used by Goddess Sita
Located on the banks of the River Ghaggar, Raja Mandir is a stunning masterpiece of Rajput architecture
The Gulab Bari, also referred to as the 'Garden of Roses' is located in Vaidehi Nagar and is listed under the Ancient monuments
On Maqbara Road in Faizabad, you can visit Bahu Begum ka Maqbara, which is often referred to as the "Taj Mahal of the East".
