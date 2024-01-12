7 Popular Indian Kings and Emperors Who Were Also Authors

Matrugupta- This Kashmir king poet is credited with Hayagrivavadha, a commentary on Natya Shastra.

Bhoja Parmar- The kind of Parmara dynasty, Bhoja Parmar of Dhar wrote Samrangan Sutradhar.

Harshvardhana- The kind belonged to the Pushyabhuti dynasty and was credited with the Sanskrit works Ratnavali, Priyadarshika and Nagananda.

Jahangir- The emperor wrote his autobiography Tuzuk-i-Jahangirin in the 16th century.

Mahendra Pallava- Emperor of the Pallava dynasty, Mahendra Pallava wrote the comedy name” Mattavilasa Prahasam.

Raja Krishna Deva Raya- The king of Vijayanagara wrote the famous text Amuktamalyada.

Gangadevi- The Sanskrit poet of the Vijayanagara Empire, the wife of Kumara Kampana is credited with Madura Vijayam.

