7 Popular Indian Kings and Emperors Who Were Also Authors
12 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Matrugupta- This Kashmir king poet is credited with Hayagrivavadha, a commentary on Natya Shastra.
Bhoja Parmar- The kind of Parmara dynasty, Bhoja Parmar of Dhar wrote Samrangan Sutradhar.
Harshvardhana- The kind belonged to the Pushyabhuti dynasty and was credited with the Sanskrit works Ratnavali, Priyadarshika and Nagananda.
Jahangir- The emperor wrote his autobiography Tuzuk-i-Jahangirin in the 16th century.
Mahendra Pallava- Emperor of the Pallava dynasty, Mahendra Pallava wrote the comedy name” Mattavilasa Prahasam.
Raja Krishna Deva Raya- The king of Vijayanagara wrote the famous text Amuktamalyada.
Gangadevi- The Sanskrit poet of the Vijayanagara Empire, the wife of Kumara Kampana is credited with Madura Vijayam.
