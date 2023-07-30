7 Powerful Asanas That Help Relieve Bad Headaches
Balasana holds the capacity to completely relax your mind by releasing tension in the neck and the shoulder region
Uttanasana helps increase and enhance blood circulation in your head and prevent bad headaches.
Adho Mukha Svanasana relieves your entire upper body’s tension and increases blood flow to your head.
Setu Bandhasana pose relaxes your mind and soul as well as relieves stress and anxiety.
Supta Matsyendrasana relieves any sort of tension formation in the neck region, shoulders and upper back areas of your body.
Paschimottanasana pose can stretch your spine well and release any muscle tension in the head or the neck region
If you are looking to calm your mind down then the Viparita Karani is a good option along with increasing your blood flow and helping you get rid of your headache.
