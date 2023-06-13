7 Powerful Asanas to Relieve Shoulder Pain
Cow Face Pose relieves pain in the shoulders, neck and hips.
Cat-Cow is a great way to warm up your spine at the beginning of your practice while stretching your neck, front torso, and back.
Easy Seated pose strengthens the core muscles as well as shoulders and upper back.
Forearm plank pose improves posture and relieves shoulder pain
Upward Plank Pose helps in strengthening upper body and reduces shoulder pain.
Bridge Pose has many benefits. It stretches your neck, shoulder, chest, and spine
