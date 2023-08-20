7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Boost Fertility in Women
Surya Namaskar includes series of poses that helps women regulate irregular menstrual cycles and assist in childbirth
Hastapadasana pose helps in making your body flexible and releases all tension from abdomen area
Paschimottanasana helps in improving fertility in women as it vitalises important organs like ovaries and stomach while reducing mental stress.
Janu Shirasana pose stretches the calves and the hamstrings of your body while relaxing the muscles of the abdomen.
Bhujangasana pose increases fertility, tones the abdomen, strengthens the back and shoulders and improves blood circulation.
Setu Bandhasana improves blood circulation in the body while having a calming effect on the brain and central nervous system.
Dandasana helps correct the posture and also strengthens the back muscles, the hamstrings and the core.
