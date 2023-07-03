7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Boost Metabolism

03 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Dhanurasana enhances abdominal and spinal flexibility as well as help increase metabolism

Ustrasana also known as camel pose helps stimulates thyroid gland which ultimately increases metabolism

Sukhasana is a cross-legged pose that helps boost metabolism. It also helps strengthen the spine and opens up a person's hip region

Halasana pose involves stretching legs that helps boost metabolism as well as thyroid and adrenal glands

Salamba Sarvangasana pose helps boost metabolism as well as is effective in reducing belly fat

Garudasana or the eagle pose helps in improving digestion and can boost metabolism

