7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Boost Metabolism
Dhanurasana enhances abdominal and spinal flexibility as well as help increase metabolism
Ustrasana also known as camel pose helps stimulates thyroid gland which ultimately increases metabolism
Sukhasana is a cross-legged pose that helps boost metabolism. It also helps strengthen the spine and opens up a person's hip region
Halasana pose involves stretching legs that helps boost metabolism as well as thyroid and adrenal glands
Salamba Sarvangasana pose helps boost metabolism as well as is effective in reducing belly fat
Garudasana or the eagle pose helps in improving digestion and can boost metabolism
