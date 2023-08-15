7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Ease Lower Back Pain
Marjaryasana / Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose) is an effective pose to stretch your hips, chest, and back.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose) helps in strengthening your shoulders and relieving lower back pain.
Balasana (Child’s Pose) is not only a resting or calming pose, but it also provides a great stretch for your back and hips.
Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend) stretches and releases your hips, calves and hamstrings
Malasana (Garland Pose) helps in stretching lower back as well as strengthens the ankles
Sphinx Pose stretches your chest, shoulders, and abdomen while strengthening your back.
Apanasana pose stretches and relaxes your lower back, which aids in lowering back pain
