7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) revives the kidney, enhances digestion, and helps with menstrual discomfort.
Paschimottanasana (Two-legged Forward Bend) pose stimulates the abdominal muscles, helps with digestion, and eases period pain.
Naukasana (Boat Pose)
The boat pose builds up and activates the abdominal organs, improves digestion and reduces stress levels.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) pose energises abdominal organs and regulates high blood pressure.
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist) pose stimulates your liver and kidneys.
Bhujangasana Pose (Cobra pose) works on your abdominal organs. It also releases stress and relieves fatigue.
Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose) pose extends your abdominal muscles and strengthens your abdominal organs.
