7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Immunity in Monsoon

10 Jul, 2023

Onam Gupta

Dhanurasana pose helps boost the immune system and acts as an ideal stress buster

Tree Pose or Vrikshasana is one of the best yoga poses for immunity and relaxation.

While being one of the best yoga asanas for immunity, Paschimottanasana offers relief from stress, headache and anxiety as well

Shalabasana pose helps improve blood flow and strengthens spine, lower back, hip joints, arms, legs and pelvic organs

Anjaneyasana helps boost immunity as well as is extremely beneficial to boost immunity

Anjaneyasana asana helps build immunity, works on muscles and joints at the same time

Utkatasana proves to be an ideal yoga pose. It helps increase strength, stamina and boost immunity

