7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Immunity in Monsoon
Dhanurasana pose helps boost the immune system and acts as an ideal stress buster
Tree Pose or Vrikshasana is one of the best yoga poses for immunity and relaxation.
While being one of the best yoga asanas for immunity, Paschimottanasana offers relief from stress, headache and anxiety as well
Shalabasana pose helps improve blood flow and strengthens spine, lower back, hip joints, arms, legs and pelvic organs
Anjaneyasana helps boost immunity as well as is extremely beneficial to boost immunity
Anjaneyasana asana helps build immunity, works on muscles and joints at the same time
Utkatasana proves to be an ideal yoga pose. It helps increase strength, stamina and boost immunity
