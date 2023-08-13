7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Treat Thyroid Naturally

13 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Viparita Karani, or legs-up-the-wall pose, is thought to relieve stress and contribute to thyroid imbalance.

Ustrasana or camel pose helps improve posture, reduces fat thigs and helps treat thyroid

The position of neck in boat pose is said to have a positive influence on the thyroid.

Shavasana works helps relieve stress and works like a power nap for hyperthyroidism patients who find it difficult to sleep at night.

Bhujangasana or Cobra pose increases thyroid functioning and is helpful for people suffering from hypothyroidism

Sarvangasana or Shoulder Stand Pose helps in toning the legs and buttocks, stimulating the thyroid and abdominal organs

Matsyasana or the Fish Pose helps stretch abs and neck to stimulate two important areas of the body- the throat chakra and crown chakra. It helps cure thyroid problems naturally

