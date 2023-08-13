7 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Treat Thyroid Naturally
Viparita Karani, or legs-up-the-wall pose, is thought to relieve stress and contribute to thyroid imbalance.
Ustrasana or camel pose helps improve posture, reduces fat thigs and helps treat thyroid
The position of neck in boat pose is said to have a positive influence on the thyroid.
Shavasana works helps relieve stress and works like a power nap for hyperthyroidism patients who find it difficult to sleep at night.
Bhujangasana or Cobra pose increases thyroid functioning and is helpful for people suffering from hypothyroidism
Sarvangasana or Shoulder Stand Pose helps in toning the legs and buttocks, stimulating the thyroid and abdominal organs
Matsyasana or the Fish Pose helps stretch abs and neck to stimulate two important areas of the body- the throat chakra and crown chakra. It helps cure thyroid problems naturally
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weight Loss: 7 Best Floor Exercises to Melt Belly Fat