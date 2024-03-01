7 Radhika Madan-Inspired Short Dresses to Make a Statement
01 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
Radhika Madan presents a sophisticated look featuring a patterned, earth-toned blazer dress with a wide belt and classic black pumps.
Radhika Madan exudes a playful and edgy look in a cobalt blue corset dress layered with star-patterned tights and bold blue platform heels.
Radhika Madan dons a chic and daring ensemble wearing a white one-shoulder dress with a dramatic sleeve and thigh-high slit.
Radhika Madan exudes elegance in a textured seafoam green mini dress that shimmers in the light accessorised with minimalistic jewellery.
Radhika Madan captivates in a sparkling black dress with a unique netted overlay, complete with cut-outs and paired with simple black heels.
Radhika Madan looks bold and ravishing in a ruffled off-the-shoulder fuchsia mini dress paired with sleek silver heels.
Radhika Madan presents a playful look in a multicoloured sequin dress featuring an evil eye print and accessorised with understated jewellery,
