7 Radhika Madan-Inspired Short Dresses to Make a Statement

01 Mar, 2024

Simran Keswani

Radhika Madan presents a sophisticated look featuring a patterned, earth-toned blazer dress with a wide belt and classic black pumps.

Radhika Madan exudes a playful and edgy look in a cobalt blue corset dress layered with star-patterned tights and bold blue platform heels.

Radhika Madan dons a chic and daring ensemble wearing a white one-shoulder dress with a dramatic sleeve and thigh-high slit.

Radhika Madan exudes elegance in a textured seafoam green mini dress that shimmers in the light accessorised with minimalistic jewellery.

Radhika Madan captivates in a sparkling black dress with a unique netted overlay, complete with cut-outs and paired with simple black heels.

Radhika Madan looks bold and ravishing in a ruffled off-the-shoulder fuchsia mini dress paired with sleek silver heels.

Radhika Madan presents a playful look in a multicoloured sequin dress featuring an evil eye print and accessorised with understated jewellery,

