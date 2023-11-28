7 Radhika Merchant’s Breathtaking Looks
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Wearing a black lace saree and corset blouse, Radhika Merchant radiates an air of old-world charm.
Radhika looks like an ocean of grace in this aqua blue chiffon Moghul jaali saree-inspired drape.
The entire red outfit was adorned with detailed embroidery in the same shade of ruby.
This eye-catching ensemble from Radhika Merchant's wedding looks in paste green and is worth considering.
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration had everyone dressed in ethnic outfits and the diva opted for this beautiful sequin saree.
Anant Ambani’s wife surely looks like a dream in this outfit that she wore on their engagement.
Radhika Merchant appears stunning in an outfit with a fushia theme. Her outfit exudes elegance with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's floral lehenga.
