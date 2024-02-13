7 Rashmi Desai Approved Hairstyles For This Wedding Season
13 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rashmi Desai looks like a proper “Punjabi kudi” in a red paranda braid.
Television diva Rashmi Desai opts for a classic gajra bun that looks great will all kinds of ethnic wear.
The messy pony hairstyle is easy to make and goes well with all kinds of looks, be it Western or Indian.
Flaunt the natural texture of your hair by keeping it open for a simple yet chic look.
The actress goes all out and adorns her hair with butterfly accessories for a dreamy look.
If you are someone who loves to flaunt open tresses then this Maggie curl hairdo won’t disappoint you.
Rashmi Desai gives modern bridesmaid vibes in this beautiful wavy curls with front braided hair.
