7 Regional Sarees That Shows India's Essence
27 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Banarasi Saree: Known for their intricate zari embroidery and luxurious silk, Banarasi sarees originated from Varanasi.
Bandhani Saree- Gujarat-originated saree is renowned for its vibrant hues and tie-dye designs.
Chanderi Saree- Madhya Pradesh is home to this saree, which is well-known for its delicate, sheer fabric and excellent handwork.
Chikankari Saree: Known for their exquisite embroidery and elegant designs, chikankari sarees are an offering of Lucknow.
Kanjeevaram Saree- Originating in the colourful state of Tamil Nadu, these sarees are known for their sophistication and elegance.
Paithani Saree: Renowned for their distinctive style and exquisite craftsmanship, Paithani sarees originated from Maharashtra.
Sambalpuri Ikat Saree: Known for their vivid colours and intricate ikat weaving technique, these are classic handloom sarees.
