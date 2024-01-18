7 Religious Books To Read On Lord Rama
18 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Tale of Gods and Demons: Ramayana by R Prime- We are transported to a place that has inspired spirituality, from the kingdom of Ayodhya to the island of Lanka.
Arrow of the Blue-Skinned God by Jonah Blank- Retelling the old story while tracing Rama's route through modern-day Sri Lanka and India.
Prince of Ayodhya by Ashok K. Banker- In the first book, it is predicted that Ayodhya will soon be a wasteland of ashes and blood. Only Rama, the prince of Ayodhya is everyone’s hope.
Scion of Ikshvaku by Amish Tripathi- The birth of Ram and the defeat of Ayodhya's King Dashrath by the Lankan trader Raavan in battle.
The Greatest Ode To Lord Rama by Pavan K. Varma- The book describes Lord Rama as a devoted son, a loving sibling, a committed lover, and an ideal ruler.
The Ramayana by R. K. Narayan- Kosala's ruler Dasaratha is childless and longs for a son to take over as king.
The Song of Rama by Vanamali- the tale of Lord Ramachandra, who is abducted by the demon king Ravana along with his beloved wife Sita.
