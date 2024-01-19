7 Retro Hairstyles Inspired By Bollywood Celebs
19 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
This easy breezy hairstyle by Katrina Kaif has been always on trend and looks gorgeous with all Indian attires.
The go-to fashion icon Kriti Sanon sports a timeless gajra bun and looks like a true Indian goddess.
Priyanka Chopra opts for a signature traditional hairdo with a flower in her hair.
The bun with middle-parted hair is aced by every celeb and Deepika has been acing it for ages.
A gajra wrapped around a bun is a timeless look that exudes tradition and will never go out of style.
The magic brought by Sonam Kapoor in a timeless braid hairstyle is truly amazing.
The curly hairdo has always been in trend and Sonam Kapoor shows us how to pull it off.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Religious Books To Read On Lord Rama