7 Romantic Novels Collection by Ajay K Pandey
23 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Girl to Remember- An emotional roller coaster which will make you believe that confession is the biggest mistake.
An Unexpected Gift- Ajay Pandey tells us a heartwarming story that features the genres of love and friendship.
Her Last Wish- An inspiring story about love and relationships that proves how a good wife makes the best husband.
I Wish I Could Tell Her- A romantic story of a boy’s struggle in search of his identity. This book will engulf you in the combined emotions of tears and laughter.
When I Said I Love You- The story of a boy who chases his dreams and his true love in the month of Valentine.
You are the Best Friend- You might come across love many times in your life, but the one with your best friend is etched for eternity.
You Are the Best Wife- A beautiful story based on Ajay’s struggles and his wife Bhawna who taught him the best lessons of his life.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamannaah Bhatia's 6 Stylish Blouse Designs For The Shaadi Season