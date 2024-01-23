7 Romantic Novels Collection by Ajay K Pandey

23 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

A Girl to Remember- An emotional roller coaster which will make you believe that confession is the biggest mistake.

An Unexpected Gift- Ajay Pandey tells us a heartwarming story that features the genres of love and friendship.

Her Last Wish- An inspiring story about love and relationships that proves how a good wife makes the best husband.

I Wish I Could Tell Her- A romantic story of a boy’s struggle in search of his identity. This book will engulf you in the combined emotions of tears and laughter.

When I Said I Love You- The story of a boy who chases his dreams and his true love in the month of Valentine.

You are the Best Friend- You might come across love many times in your life, but the one with your best friend is etched for eternity.

You Are the Best Wife- A beautiful story based on Ajay’s struggles and his wife Bhawna who taught him the best lessons of his life.

