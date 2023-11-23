7 Saree Styles Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities
23 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone slays in this embellished gold saree by Sabyasachi, the actress paired it with pearl choker necklace to amp up the look.
Shilpa Shetty gives us major saree goals in this beautiful floral saree featuring ruffles at the end.
Alia Bhatt flaunts a pink saree paired with the matching velvet blouse, she kept the look simple yet elegant.
This royal maroon saree looks stunning on Ananya Panday, added only a choker necklace to let the saree speak.
Anushka Sharma oozes royalty in this green saree by Sabyasachi paired with a delicate choker necklace.
Janhvi dazzles in a subtle shimmer saree with a matching blouse.
Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut shines in a blue saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse and matching accessories.
