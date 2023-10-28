7 Secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lustrous and Healthy Hair
28 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Jacqueline swears by using beer to add shine and body to her hair
Egg whites are high in protein and amino acids, which aid in the repair of damaged strands and the strengthening of hair
Jacqueline regularly shampoos and conditions her hair to keep it clean and moisturized
Coconut oil is a natural conditioner that nourishes and protects the hair
Jacqueline consumes a nutritious diet high in protein, fruits, and vegetables, which promotes healthy hair growth
Heat styling can cause hair damage, so Jacqueline uses heat tools sparingly
Jacqueline has her hair cut on a regular basis to remove split ends and keep her hair looking its best
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sonam Kapoor Shines in Statement-Worthy Black Pearl Dress