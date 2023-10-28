7 Secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lustrous and Healthy Hair

28 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Jacqueline swears by using beer to add shine and body to her hair

Egg whites are high in protein and amino acids, which aid in the repair of damaged strands and the strengthening of hair

Jacqueline regularly shampoos and conditions her hair to keep it clean and moisturized

Coconut oil is a natural conditioner that nourishes and protects the hair

Jacqueline consumes a nutritious diet high in protein, fruits, and vegetables, which promotes healthy hair growth

Heat styling can cause hair damage, so Jacqueline uses heat tools sparingly

Jacqueline has her hair cut on a regular basis to remove split ends and keep her hair looking its best

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonam Kapoor Shines in Statement-Worthy Black Pearl Dress

 Find Out More