Significance of 'Saat Phere' For Marital Bliss
In Hindu culture, the seven vows are called '7 Pheras' which tie the couple in a sacred bond of untimely love and faith
These saath Phere or seven vows are the sacred rounds taken by the bride and groom around the holy fire
Here is the significance of each Phera that binds the couple together for eternity
First Phera signifies nourishment as the bride and groom promise each other to provide for the family by fulfilling their respective roles.
The second vow signifies strength as the couple prays to God for physical and mental strength to lead a blissful life.
In the third Phera, the couple asks God to bless them with everything they need to live a comfortable and prosperous life as it signifies wealth and prosperity.
The fourth vow signifies family and the couple promises each other to shower happiness, love and respect on each other.
The fifth vow signifies progeny and children to lead a healthy life.
The Sixth vow signifies Health And Happiness and holding on to each other through thick and thin.
The Seventh vow signifies Love And Friendship and stand strong like faithful companions
