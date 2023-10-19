7 Signs That Prove You're Highly Intelligent
19 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
There are several signs that according to science, prove that you're more intelligent than you think. Take a look at these signs..
You Are Messy: According to a study Vohs, people who are messy in their daily life, are smarter than those who work in a tidy setting
You Are Creative: According to an international clinical neuropsychologist, creativity is a sign of intelligence
You Talk To Yourself: Psychologists of Bangor University believe that talking out loud to yourself improves self-control and that is an important form of intelligence
You Are Open-Minded: According to a Yale University psychology study of 2008, highly intelligent people tend to stay open-minded to others' points of view
You Are Funny: A psychological study by University of New Mexico (2011) found that people who have a sense of humour and razor-sharp wit, more intelligent
You Are Happy Being With Yourself: According to a study in the British Journal of Psychology, if you like your own company, that's a sign of intelligence
High Self-Control- A 2009 Psychological study from Yale University indicated that resisting making impulsive decisions and carefully weighing options correlates with intelligence
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Dog Breeds That Have The Longest Life