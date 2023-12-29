7 Sonam Bajwa’s Jaw-Dropping Styling Moments

29 Dec, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Sonam makes everyone her fan in a dark blue straight-fit suit featuring pants and a matching dupatta.

Sonam Bajwa brims with vivacity in a heavy multicolour Anarkali suit.

Sonam is a dream come true in this shimmer black saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Sonam makes everyone her fan in a blue printed Anarkali suit with a loose braided hairstyle.

Actress Sonam looks gorgeous in pastel peach lehenga illustrated with precision needlework that brings to life geometric architectural patterns.

Sonam Bajwa looks legal in a multi-hued traditional lehenga with a half-sleeve blouse, styled with a choker necklace.

Sonam Bajwa stuns in a crimson-red sheer saree, embodying elegance and allure.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Kiara Advani Looks That Showcases Her Indian Beauty

 Find Out More