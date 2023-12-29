7 Sonam Bajwa’s Jaw-Dropping Styling Moments
29 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sonam makes everyone her fan in a dark blue straight-fit suit featuring pants and a matching dupatta.
Sonam Bajwa brims with vivacity in a heavy multicolour Anarkali suit.
Sonam is a dream come true in this shimmer black saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Sonam makes everyone her fan in a blue printed Anarkali suit with a loose braided hairstyle.
Actress Sonam looks gorgeous in pastel peach lehenga illustrated with precision needlework that brings to life geometric architectural patterns.
Sonam Bajwa looks legal in a multi-hued traditional lehenga with a half-sleeve blouse, styled with a choker necklace.
Sonam Bajwa stuns in a crimson-red sheer saree, embodying elegance and allure.
