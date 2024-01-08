7 Sonam Bajwa's Looks That Radiates Her Inner Beauty

08 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

The diva looks dreamy in a lightweight floral lehenga, perfect for a day wedding.

Sonam Bajwa exudes elegance in a red chikankari Anarkali paired with an oxidised choker necklace.

The beautiful actress looks breathtaking in a black lehenga with mirrorwork detailing on it.

Sonam Bajwa radiates her Indian beauty in a simple pink Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta.

The Punjabi star embraces ethnicity in a red saree with a matching blouse, giving a timeless look.

The national crush of India, Sonam Bajwa opts for a Pakistani peach lehenga featuring intricate embroidery.

Sonam Bajwa oozes in a solid blue suit featuring the infamous bandhani print of Gujarat.

