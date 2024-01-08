7 Sonam Bajwa's Looks That Radiates Her Inner Beauty
08 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
The diva looks dreamy in a lightweight floral lehenga, perfect for a day wedding.
Sonam Bajwa exudes elegance in a red chikankari Anarkali paired with an oxidised choker necklace.
The beautiful actress looks breathtaking in a black lehenga with mirrorwork detailing on it.
Sonam Bajwa radiates her Indian beauty in a simple pink Anarkali suit with a matching dupatta.
The Punjabi star embraces ethnicity in a red saree with a matching blouse, giving a timeless look.
The national crush of India, Sonam Bajwa opts for a Pakistani peach lehenga featuring intricate embroidery.
Sonam Bajwa oozes in a solid blue suit featuring the infamous bandhani print of Gujarat.
