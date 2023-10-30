7 Steal-Worthy Dresses From Ananya Panday's Wardrobe
Ananya Panday, who turned a year older today, never fails to serve fashion inspiration for Gen Z. Here's a look back at some of her stunning looks.
Ananya Panday made heads turn in a hot blue velvet co-ord set.
Ananya Panday brings back the 'Poo' style but Gen Z way. The pink one-shoulder dress with a scarf is a must-have!
Ananya Panday gives a chic twist to the blazer and jeans with a crochet butterfly-shaped bralette.
Ananya Panday's latest photo in a white dress proves why you can never go wrong with it.
You can never be wrong with a floral dress, and Ananya Panday's yellow fit shows why
Ananya Panday's hot neon bralette and matching pants are a major hit among Gen Z's.
Ananya Panday serves Gen Z inspiration in hot denim tops and matching fits.
