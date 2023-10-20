7-Step Ritual to Clean Your Makeup Brush
Makeup brushes are an essential tool for applying makeup effectively. However, cleaning these brushes is equally important to avoid risk of developing skin infections.
Keep your brush clean to apply makeup accurately. Cleaning it helps to reduce irritation.
Here are some tips to clean your makeup brushes.
Firstly, clean your brushes with shampoo or a brush cleaner. It will help to get rid of bacteria breeding on it.
You can add a few drops of liquid soap over to clean the brush. However, if you don't have one, fill a bowl of lukewarm water to dip the brush into it.
Wash the brushes until the water clears out from them.
In the next step, squeeze out the water from the brush gently.
Now, lay your makeup brush on the towel and let it dry and it's done.
