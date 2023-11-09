7 Steps To Achieve A Flawless Eye Look
09 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Step 1- Create a base with the right tone for your eyes to regain freshness.
Step 2- Use an eyeliner pencil to shape your eyes and give them a defined look.
Step 3- Highlight your eyes with brown tones to give it a trendy look.
Step 4- Describe them by drawing strokes from the corners of the eyes.
Step 5- Use an eyelash curler and make a perfect base for putting mascara.
Step 6- To change the outlook of your eyes, use mascara and create an illusion of thick eyelashes.
Step 7- Outline your eyebrows to complete your look.
