7 Steps To Achieve A Flawless Eye Look

09 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Step 1- Create a base with the right tone for your eyes to regain freshness.

Step 2- Use an eyeliner pencil to shape your eyes and give them a defined look.

Step 3- Highlight your eyes with brown tones to give it a trendy look.

Step 4- Describe them by drawing strokes from the corners of the eyes.

Step 5- Use an eyelash curler and make a perfect base for putting mascara.

Step 6- To change the outlook of your eyes, use mascara and create an illusion of thick eyelashes.

Step 7- Outline your eyebrows to complete your look.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 Nail Art Designs To Try In This Festive Season 2023

 Find Out More